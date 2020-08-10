Anambra govt hunts killer of Obiano security aide



The Anambra state government has said it has commenced investigation to unravel circumstances surrounding the killing of Governor Willie Obiano’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Security, Mr Azubuike Ekwegbalu.

Ekwegbalu was allegedly stabbed to death at his residence in Commissioners’ quarters on Saturday morning by yet to be identified persons.

Reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don Adinuba, said the state government was working with the security agencies to apprehend those responsible for Mr Ekwegbalu’s death.

Adinuba, who disclosed that the police suspect his death to be homicide, added that the government had in the past “successfully” arrested perpetrators of similar acts.



“The government assures all Anambra people, once again, that it will stop at nothing to make the state remain the safest and most peaceful state in Nigeria. His death was reported accordingly to Governor Willie Obiano, and he has, in turn, contacted the Azubuike family and commiserated with them.

“Mr Ekwegbalu was a thorough, quiet, unassuming, energetic and dedicated security official whose forte was intelligence gathering. To carry out his duties faithfully, effectively and efficiently, he kept a low-profile in the public space throughout the years he was in office as the SSA to the Governor on Security. Mr Ekwegbalu’s tragic death is a serious setback to the fight against the cult menace and crime generally in the state,” he added.