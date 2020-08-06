Anambra govt sacks over 1000 workers amidst COVID-19

Anambra state government has confirmed termination of appointment of the staff of the state moribund Water Board Corporation.

Blueprint in 2019, reported that the board, which was officially shutdown in 2012 had over 1000 staff out of which about 300 had died waiting for their unpaid entitlements running from January 2012 to date.

A notice from the state ministry of public utilities dated December 27, 2019, signed by one Rev. Dr. P. C. Amanzechukwu (for commissioner of the ministry) but was reportedly pasted last month at headquarters of the agency in Awka the state capital, said their termination of appointments took effect from 2015.

It read, “The officers-in-charge, Anambra State Water Board Corporation (defunct), Awka. Formal notification of the termination of appointment of the erstwhile staff of the Anambra state Water Corporation.

“I am directed to refer to the Executive Council’s directive of December 9, 2019 and to formally convey the notification of the termination of appointment of the erstwhile staff of the defunct water corporation with effect from June 2, 2015 based in the cumulative effects of the Anambra state water supply and sanitation Law 2015 and reorganisation of the state’s water policy.

“Please advice the staff to report to the ministry to collect their letter and take necessary steps to protect the moveable and immovable assets of the company.”

The state Commissioner for Public Utilities and Water Resources, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, who confirmed the notice to Blueprint, said they were sacked in line with the Anambra State Water Law 2015 which repealed the edit establishing the agency and other general conduct of their staff.

“Anambra state government under governor Willie Obiano is a law abiding government. Yes, we have issued letter of termination to the former staff of Anambra state Water Board Corporation. The letter is in line with the Anambra State water law 2015 that repealed the edit that established the water board.

“Again, they have not come up to account for the money they took from the state government account through garnishing. EFCC is currently investigating it. They were sacked due to their general conduct which is affecting the entire process including the unbundling processes stated in the 2015 Anambra state water law. After the garnishing, they have continued to make other efforts…we don’t know what they are up to,” Ezenwanne added.

He said the state government was still providing water to the populace through Urban water supply and others.

But reacting, a retired staff of the defunct water corporation, Mr Hilary Izuagu, said they were still employees of the state civil service, adding that the state government was owing them from January 2012 to July 2020 and still counting.

Izuagu, who urged the state government to abide by all the provisions in the Anambra state water and sanitation law 2015 and other extant laws of the land while dealing with them, explained that the money the agency took through garnishing were paid to their deserving staff accordingly, adding that he was unaware that EFCC were investigating its disbursement.