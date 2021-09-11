Anambra guber: AA national chairman condemns protest at INEC headquarters





The National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, has condemned the recent protest at the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja by some individuals who claimed to be members of the party.

Omoaje, who denied knowledge of the protest, said in a statement released on Friday that the leader of the protesters, Mr Kenneth Udeze has long been expelled from the party alongside many of his supporters.

He said Udeze lacked the constitutional rights to lead any protest on behalf of the party as he is not a member of the party.

Some individuals who claimed to be members of the AA had on Wednesday protested at the premises of INEC headquarters in Abuja, alleging that some staff of the commission connived with the leadership of the party to subvert due process and court judgment.

Udeze, who led the protest also alleged that the INEC did not honour court judgment relating to the choice of his faction for the governorship election in Anambra state.

But, Omoaje who is the INEC’s recognised national chairman of the party, said in the statement which he personally signed that the protesters were not known to the party, adding that AA has nothing against INEC to warrant protest.

“The attention of the national leadership of the Action Alliance has been drawn to the stage-managed charade called protest by one Kenneth Udeze and a few disgruntled elements. These few challatants did not and cannot represent Action Alliance in any way and in any capacity because they are not known to the party.

“These disgruntled elements are nothing but enemies of progress, who were out to cause unnecessary disaffection within our great party. Our party is known for peace and we shall continue to uphold the tenet of peace which the party represents.

“We have, over the years, enjoyed good and harmonious relationship with INEC and we are proud of the current leadership of the organisation. INEC has been fair and faithful to all political parties and all stakeholders in electoral affairs.

“We were therefore taken aback when we got wind of the protest by the disgruntled elements who impersonated as members of our great party.

“For the avoidance of doubt and for the umpteenth time, I wish to state categorically that no member of the Action Alliance protested against INEC. Those who protested were not our members and we deny knowledge of the protest in its entirety,” Omoaje said.

