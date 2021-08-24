Anambra guber: Accord running-mate slams APGA over UBEC funds





The deputy governorship candidate of Accord (AP) for Anambra state 2021 polls, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, has berated the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for failure to fully access and harness billions of naira from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) fund.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission (UBEC), Hamid Boboyyi, had at the presentation of the 2020 Capital Budget Performance to the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education revealed that Anambra state failed to access the fund in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Obi, while reacting to it, he assured that the administration of Dr Godwin Maduka (the candidate of Accord), would never make such a mistake because their blueprint for the educational sector would pitch Anambra children to compete favourably with their counterparts across the globe.

According to him, this was because Anambra state would increase the educational budget to the UNESCO benchmark, in order not be left behind as artificial intelligence and robotic technology have swept across the western world.

He also maintained that the state under Accord Party would run a transparent and accountable government, conduct local government election within six months of swearing in, grant financial autonomy to the local government system for a grassroots tailored infrastructure development.

