Anambra guber: Akeredolu’s judgement rules out APC – Ex-presidential candidate

Former presidential candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), High Chief Peter Ameh has stated that the Supreme Court judgement on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu technically ruled out the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Anambra November 6th, 2021 guber election.

In a statement released in Abuja Thursday, Ameh said “it is a very simple logic that Mai Mala Buni cannot hold position of the party’s National Chairman of APC as an elected governor.”

Ameh who is also the ex-president, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said “even if the APC wins, the election could be nullified on the grounds relating to section 183 of the Constitution of Federal of Nigeria (1999) as amended because one can’t put something on nothing and expect it to stand.”

He further stated, “Everything done under his (Buni’s) leadership is now under constitutional question and also subject to litigation and could be reversed in court based on today’s (Wednesday) judgement at the supreme Court.

“In fact I believe that the Supreme Court played a fast one on Ondo case for claiming that because he was not joined in the matter.

“Supreme court merely found a technical mechanism in the lacuna and exploited it as escape route to save Ondo state for APC. That case would have still been determined on merit without joining Buni.

“My argument is centred on the point that he signed/approved all document and processes that will lead to placing the APC on the ballot for Anambra November 6th election.

“Section 183 is very clear and unambiguous. Any law that is inconsistent with the provision of the constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended is voided automatically.

“The Provisions of the constitution shall have binding force on all authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”