Anambra: Guber aspirants dump APC, join other parties

Some aggrieved governorship aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra state November 6 poll have dumped the party to pursue their ambitions in other politic platforms.

One of the aspirant, Dr Chidozie Nwankwo had picked the ticket of the African Action Alliance (AAC) just as others, Chief Ben Etiaba and Geff Onyejegbu respectively emerged flag bearers of other yet to be known political parties through substitution.

About 12 of the gubernatorial aspirants have kicked against outcome of the APC primary held on June 26 where Senator Andy Uba emerged as candidate of the party for the gubernatorial poll.

Reacting to news of the defectors, Progressive Movement for Peace (PMP), a political interest group, described them as “baggage” with no political relevance.

PMP in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr Emeka Nnebedum, also dismissed the reports that the defections would affect the chances of APC in the poll as considerable numbers of the aspirants were still in the party as reconciliations were ongoing.

“We, the members of PMP, wish to state clearly and unambiguously that only three aspirants of very little or no political consequence have made such decision. They are; Chidozie Nwankwo, Ben Etiaba and Geff Onyejegbu. Other aspirants have chosen to remain in the party as reconciliations are still being worked out.

“We may also add that these aspirants rather than being assets to the party, are baggage and which a serious minded party shouldn’t take into an election. It is also clear why the trio made the desperate dash out of the party given that their purported defection came during the deadline for the closure of substitution window of names by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“Their intention was never about service. It has always been about what they can get and the APC members saw through that. As a group for peace and democracy, we the members believe implicitly in the freedom of association and right to dissociate from any political party according to individual choices. Therefore, the defecting aspirants will not be missed.”