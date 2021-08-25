Anambra guber election: Yiaga Africa strengthens collaboration on credible, peaceful poll

Yiaga Africa through its Watching The Vote, is strengthening collaboration ahead of the governorship elections in Anambra state, through strategic stakeholders engagement and advocacy visits to relevant stakeholders, as the team continues pre-election activities in the state.

Yiaga Africa Director of Programmes, Cynthia Mbamalu during the two-day advocacy, reiterated that the advocacy will help build citizens and police relationship ahead of the governorship election.

Also, Watching The Vote board member, Ezenwa Nwagwu highlighted the importance of the Nigerian police in ensuring credible elections, emphasizing that the Police is at the top of the pyramid of strategic election stakeholders.

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police (CP) Chris Owolabi reiterated the force’s willingness to collaborate with Yiaga Africa saying the state police command will do everything possible to ensure the governorship election is peaceful.

On his own part, the commandant of NSCDC, Vincent Ogu said the visit of Yiaga Africa was timely with just a few months to the elections.

Also, recognising the role of media in elections, the WTV team met with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in Anambra to strengthen existing partnership and discuss the need for data-driven report of elections.

The advocacy visit also provided an avenue to discuss Yiaga Africa’s deployment plans for the November Governorship elections and seek stakeholder buy-in and explore areas of collaboration.