Anambra Guber: Fallout of Kano Appeal Judgment ‘ll confirm Umeoji as APGA candidate-Ike

The Jude Okeke-led All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has said that one major fallout of the forthcoming Kano Appeal Court judgment, will furtherconfirm Honourable Chukwuma Umeoji, as the governorship candidate of the party in the election slated for November 6.

This was contained in a statement by the APGA Deputy National Chairman, Mazi Iloabanafor Daniel Ike.

Ike also said that the people of Anambra state are hopeful that Jude Okeke will be affirmed as the chairman of the party.

The confirmation, Ike said is because Okeke was the one who conducted the primary election that produced Umeoji as the party’s candidate and submitted his personal information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC has since published his name and personal information alongside that of his running mate, a renowned academician, Prof. Lilian Orogbu.

Ike said, Orogbu, who is currently the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, will become the Deputy Governor of Anambra State if Umeoji wins the November 6 election.

The statement partly read “A favourable verdict of the Court of Appeal for Okeke will in no small measure consolidate Umeoji’s candidature.

“That favourable judgment will offer the people of the state the opportunity of having a university Don, a beautiful, youthful, charming and intelligent widow from Awka South as their next deputy governor.

“The prayer on the lips of Anambra women, students and groups now is for a victory for Okeke in Kano so that they can have this academic wizard with beauty as the deputy governor who will be helping the next governor to reposition the state.”

“Umeoji, the governorship candidate, joined active politics as an established man; a business owner, policy strategist and former managing director of two sturdy private companies offering services in property management, consultancy and contracting.

“He is therefore, expected to bring his business acumen to bear on the economy of Anambra State by the time he emerges the governor.

“On her part, Orogbu has reached the peak in the academics by rising from being an assistant lecturer in 2005 to becoming a Professor in 2018.

“She is expected to bring her leadership experience in the academic world on board to complement Umeoji’s efforts when they eventually emerge victorious in the election.”