Anambra Guber: Groups drum support for Maduka

Nigeria Female Youth Organisation (NFYO) and Michelles Youth Initiative for Sustainable Development have pledged their support for the Accord Party candidate, Dr Godwin Maduka for the November 6 Anambra governorship election.

The group also called on everyone in Anambra state, especially women and youths to support Maduka to bring about meaningful transformation to the state.

The President of NFYO and founder of Michelle’s youth initiative for sustainable development, Amb. Princess Michelle Peter made the call during their “solidarity walk”, for Maduka in Abuja on Wednesday.

Amb. Princess Michelle Peter flanked by members of NFYO and others, said ” we have all those who are interested in the Anambra governorship race, among all of them, Dr Godwin Maduka of the Accord Party stands out in terms of experience, leadership qualities and care of the Ndi Anambra. He has demonstrated uncommon passion for the socio-economic development of Anambra State.

” We know that Maduka’s plan to become governor of Anambra state is not for the state’s money, not for fame and certainly not for power, but his in the race to lead the state out of democratic disadvantage. His plans for the state to turn into an industrial state, she added.

She noted that “Let us not forget that before he decided to contest, Maduka has made a huge impact on the people of Anambra State, through his numerous philanthropic and humanitarian activities across the State. Some of his impactful projects include hospitals, churches, police academy, magistrate and high courts, primary and secondary schools, roads, bridges and a world-class medical research facility on a 16-storey edifice at the centre of the town.

” We are convinced that Maduka will bring his international exposure to bear and bring about radical changes in key sectors of the Anambra economy such as health, education and also open up the State to the global economy, the NFYO President stated.

She continued “considering all these we have come to realise that the Accord Party candidate, Dr Godwin Maduka have what it will take to lead Anambra state to the promised land.

” So we are dedicating our resources, human and material resources to his ambition for the development of our people in Anambra state.

” As we embark on massive mobilization of women and youths in Anambra state, we also urge anyone interested in the growth of Anambra state, to support and vote the Accord Party candidate, Dr Godwin Maduka in November 6th governorship election. We have the assurance that he will surely lead Anambra State to a greater height”.