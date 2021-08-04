Anambra guber: My deputy not endorsed by any godfather – Ozigbo

The governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra state, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Tuesday, dismissed claims that his running-mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, was chosen by a godfather through a religious denomination.

Ozigbo stated this in a media parley in Awka, the state capital. He stated that he emerged as an independent candidate and selected Enemo out of self conviction, her charisma and capability.

“I turned down some of the deputy governorship candidates suggested to me by Bishops and other religious leaders. This is because my campaign is anchored on youth and women. Since I am a youth, I needed a woman deputy to compliment my effort. I need a running-mate who has the capacity and charisma. I chose Mrs Enemo because she has all it takes to deputise me.

“We have no political godfather. If I do, I would sign away Anambra state patrimony. The immediate past governor of our dear state, Mr Peter Obi, did well was because he had no godfather. I am an independent man. My deputy has no godfather. We don’t believe in godfather. We will work for no godfather,” he stated.

On litigations that prevented the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from publishing his name as PDP flag bearer, Ozigbo stated that a qualified legal team was working it out and had made some progress with recent Court of Appeal judgment to their favour.

He added that he has met with various stakeholders of the party including co-aspirants with a view to establish a formidable team and united a party.