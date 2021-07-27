Anambra guber: Ozigbo, PDP won’t dump party to another–Ex-scribe





The immediate past Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Chief Nnamdi Nwangwu, has debunked rumour making round in some section of media that some party chieftains including Mr Valentine Ozigbo would adopt another party ahead of November 6 governorship poll.

According to the rumour, Ozigbo’s name would be used to replace the unnamed party candidate owing to several litigations instituted against the party by some of its members including its factional candidate, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba.

But Nwangwu, in a statement, refutted the claims, assuring that the party leadership was confident that it would clear the legal hurdles as well as have its flag-bearer published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The Electoral Act is clear on the issue of who is expected to conduct primary for the governorship aspirants in political parties. It is the constitutional responsibility of the National Working Committee (NWC) to do that.

“It is gratifying to note that the primary that produced Mr Valentine Ozigbo as PDP candidate was conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, and most of the aspirants who genuinely contested along the elected candidate have since congratulated him.

“PDP has no issue as to who is the National Chairman of our party and that is why it has become incumbent to advise mischief makers not to confuse the PDP issue with that of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) crisis that bothers on the national leadership of the party,” Nwangwu said.

Also speaking, a PDP chieftain from Ihiala Local Government Area, Sir Justin Igbodika, noted that the rank and file of the party are behind Valentine Ozigbo, the PDP candidate.

Sir Igbodika, who is a member of a pressure group within PDP, the Home-Based Political Family, stated that their group was already deepening its base, mobilising, and getting set to work with the campaign team once the election umpire announces the commencement date for campaigns.

