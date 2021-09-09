Anambra Guber: PDP inaugurates campaign council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) inaugurated its national campaign council for the Anambra governorship election.

The over 100 members campaign council has Abia state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu as Chairman, his Delta State counterparts has deputy chairman, all part serving governors are members of the council.

The acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, while inaugurating the council, Thursday called for cooperation among the council members for the victory of the party in the Nov. 6 state election.

Akinwonmi said “I call on all members of the Council and Ndi Anambra to close ranks and deliver the state to PDP families.

He continued “The cooperation of all and sundry is expected for the actualisation of PDPs dream.

“I would like to seize this opportunity to appreciate on behalf of the PDP, all the aspirants, who dramatically contested with the candidate, your spirit of sportsmanship is wonderful.

“I call on you to kindly hold hands together to deliver Anambra to PDP.

“We call on all of us to set aside differences and look at the PDP and Nigeria above any personal consideration. Anambra is winnable for PDP,” Akinwonmi said.

The Deputy Chairman of the Council, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, said PDP was set to win the Anambra elections.

Okowa said that the state had always been populated by the PDP, even though the party along the line had issues.

He said: “We want to reassure the party that we are going to put in all, to ensure that we reconcile everyone,

“We will go into that election as one body and definitely we are going to win that election by the special grace of God.

“We know our people in Anambra are party people. We know also that there have been issues in the past, those issues that divide us.

“We are going to work day and night to ensure that we all step out from our comfort zones and step into the field to talk to the people, and to win back all who have left the party, as much as possible,” Okowa said.

“ I am glad that INEC itself has come out with a new device for the purpose of the Anambra election and it will be tested first in Delta State on Saturday.

“I am told from the information we already have ahead of the election in Delta on Saturday that it would not be possible for anybody to rig elections because there will be no use of incident forms.

“It is either your biometrics or your facial is capture or else you will not be allowed to vote.

“So we are definitely going to communicate with the people at the grassroots, and we know that we as a party own the grassroots in Anambra state.”

The party’s governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, expressed gratitude to God and the party for counting him worthy to be the PDP candidate.

He also commended the support of the party leaders, campaign council both at the national and state level as well as the people of the state.

Ozigbo said “I am here to also pledge that we will put in everything we have to ensure we regain the lost glory in Anambra state and PDP will take over number this year.

“ I am also here to pledge that not only are we going to win, but we will do our best to ensure not just to deliver the dividend of a democracy, but we ensure that we set a standard and governance with Anambra state.

“Anambra people, if you’re listening to me today, your victory is here, your freedom is here, development is on the way.

“I am thankful for the joy that erupted when I was announced as the candidate. The greater joy will erupt on Nov. 6, when I emerged as a good governor of Anambra state”.