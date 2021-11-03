Anambra Guber poll: IPAC urges youth to eschew violence

As the Anambra Gubernatorial polls draws near, the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on youth to eschew violence in all its ramifications and shun political buccaneers masquerading as democrats whose stock in trade is to use them for electoral thuggery, ballot snatching and rigging to thwart the people’s mandate.

While briefing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the national chairman IPAC who doubles as national chairman of African Action Congress (AAC), Dr Leonard Nzenwa, said it is time to jettison do-or-die politics, imbibe issue-based politics and embrace the people’s choice for governor.

He said it is obvious that democracy can only flourish in a peaceful environment, adding that it is our only hope of building a strong, united, stable, prosperous, equitable and just society.

He said a threat to democratic process is a threat to our nationhood, saying “It is unacceptable and must be resisted by all patriots.”

He said, “IPAC calls on all stakeholders to rise to the occasion, defend our frail democracy and its institutions, and ensure that this Saturday’s governorship election is successful and meets international standards.

“Council urges eligible voters to turn out en masse and vote for their preferred candidates and ensure their votes count in the overall result.

“The era of vote buying and selling is over. The electorate should not sell their destiny for a mess of electoral porridge. They should vote according to their conscience as power belongs to the people.

“INEC should provide a level playing field to all political parties and their candidates participating in the election and ensure electoral materials are provided, and voting starts as scheduled in all polling units in the State.

“The neutrality of INEC in this election will determine the survival of democracy in Nigeria. All eyes are on the commission and its officials as they discharge this onerous civic responsibility.

“Security agents should also discharge their duties professionally and ensure adequate protection of lives and property during the exercise.

“Security agents should equally release dedicated phone numbers for the people to call if there is any breach of the peace in their polling units.

“Let us go into this election as patriotic Nigerians, discharge our patriotic duties peacefully, consolidate our democracy and reap its dividends. We are all in it together,” he said.