Anambra guber: Senator Ubah takes campaign to US

One of the contenders for the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra state , Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has taken his campaign to indigenes of the state living in United States of America (USA).

In a statement issued by his media consultant, Chuks Kamen, in New York on Tuesday, Senator Ubah’s campaign in America is to deliver the message of hope to Anambarians residing there and secure their supports .

Ubah during the campaigns in New York and New Jersey, beckoned on great sons and daughters of Anambra state to rally round and join him in triggering a massive infrastructural and developmental change in the fortunes of the state.

The gubernatorial hopeful the statement explained took time to outline the contents of his ASSET working document as well as the manifesto, both of which contains his action plans that will bring about an Anambra that will become the commercial nerve centre of the Nation with attendant infrastructural developments built to last generations.

He assured his audience some of whom wore his party uniform to the event in solidarity, that he is well prepared for the task of restoring the glory of the state.

He specifically vowed not to tamper with local government allocations if elected as governor in fast-tracking development at the grassroots level.

Anambra according to him, is like a trailer that needs an experienced hand to navigate and not some greenhorns.

“There is no cogent reason for denying local governments their right to having elected representatives, managing their affairs at the local level and receiving their allocations directly from the federal government.

“I signed a pact with Ndi Anambra during my declaration tour in the various Local Government Councils that I will conduct local government elections in my first six months in office. I wish to reiterate that once again to your hearing,” he said.

Senator Ubah according to the statement, has taken his ‘meet and greet interactive and manifesto presentation sessions” with Anambarians in US to Los Angeles and California on a 5 hour, 19minutes flight.