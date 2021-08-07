Anambra Guber: Youth leaders back Umeoji, call for support

The National Association of Nigerian Youth Leaders (NANYL) have pledged their total support for the governorship ambition of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to publish names of candidates and parties that will participate in the November 6 election, Saturday. When published, it will put an end to claims and counterclaims on who the candidate of APGA is.

The youth leaders, in their communique after their monthly congress held in Enugu, called for mass support for Umeoji to enable him to lead the state to a greater height.

NANYL, in their Communique signed by their national president, Comrade Obinna Ozoji, and national Secretary, Mustapha Ahmed respectively, explained that the NANYL is the umbrella body of various Youth Leaders from the nook and cranny of Nigeria.

They further explained that they normally meet monthly to analyze and take positions on behalf of Nigerian Youths for the purpose of peace, progress, development and prosperity of the country.

Continuing, the communique read “In the last Congress, part of what we discussed is the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election. Our Comrades from the state briefed us in details across all the political parties. Pedigree and integrity of all the candidates were discussed with the development and prosperity of Anambra State and her people as primary or number one reason.

“After the detail and deep consideration, we concluded that Honourable Umeoji is the best for Anambra State at this point in time. We therefore call on everyone in Anambra State to genuinely give the much needed support to Honourable Umeoji. Campaign and mobilize for him and on the day of election come out en-mass and vote for APGA, so that Honourable Umeoji can emerge as the Governor of the state.

“We have the assurance that he will surely lead Anambra State to a greater height.”