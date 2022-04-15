Anambra: Gunmen attack Soludo’s community, kill police officer

Unknown gunmen, Friday, attacked security posts at Isuofia community, Aguata local government area, where Anambra state governor, Prof Charles Soludo, hails from.

Blueprint learnt that the gunmen during an attack killed one police officer at a junction leading to governor Soludo’s house, even as other officers and passersby flee.

“They stormed the junction leading to governor’s house around 12noon and shot none stop at the place where security officers were positioned. From there voices were heard, we learnt that they are not happy that security men have taken over the junction barely three weeks Soludo was sworn in.

“One police officer died instantly. Others ran. I overheard them and ran back to my house. We don’t know where they have drove to. But governor is not in town. He travelled overseas since two days ago,” said a resident of Isuofia.

According to an unconfirmed report, governor Soludo reportedly travelled abroad for unknown reason since two days ago although some of his aids claimed it was yesterday’s night in order to attract foreign investors.

The Anambra state Police command was yet to confirm the report as the Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, could not confirm the incident as calls to his mobile phone were neither taken nor returned.