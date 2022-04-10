Anambra: How lack of internal roads, erosion threaten Federal College of Education Technical Umunze – Provost  

The Federal College of Education, FCE (Technical), Umunze, Orumba South Local government Area, Anambra state has lamented deplorable road conditions and ecological challenges bedevilling the citadel of learning.

According to Provost of the institution, Dr Tessy Okoli, the school environment was predisposed to erosion because of lack of internal road network and flooding, which she said call for an urgent attention from relevant authorities.

Okoli, who disclosed this while interacting with the executive of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra state council, noted that management of the institution had executed some projects to that effect but more were needed from the government and other institutions to address the challenges.

“We need the state and federal government urgent intervention. Anambra state also has so many great individuals and institutions capable of addressing our challenges. Our former governor, Chief Willie Obiano, promised us a bus but it was not redeemed before his exit from office.

“We are congratulating the new administration led by Prof. Charles Soludo. We know that government is continuous. So, we are calling on his attention to the promise including the ecological challenges and need to link the internal roads of our school,” she stated.

On staff welfare, the Provost said it was the top priority of the institution’s management because they were aware of its contributions to improved workforce and efficience service delivery.

Earlier, the Chairman, NUJ, Anambra State Council, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, lauded the efforts of the Provost to uplift the institution through execution of different projects and prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

Odogwu sought the school’s partnership with media to showcase the college of education to the world.

