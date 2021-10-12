Anambra: I will complete ongoing projects, handover to Soludo – Obiano

Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has urged electorate in the state to vote in the governorship candidate of his party for November 6 poll, Prof. Charles Soludo.

According to the governor, Soludo, the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was the only candidate he was confident that he would not only sustain and maintain his legacy projects but would also not take monthly salaries.

Obiano, who was speaking at a media chat in Awka after a tour of the Anambra State Cargo and Passengers Airport, and ongoing Anambra State International Convention Centre (ICC) maintained that he was optimistic that Soludo would win landslide victory on the poll to his personality and achievements of APGA’s government since 2006.

He further assured that his administration would complete and handover all the ongoing legacy projects including Awka township stadium to his successor on March 17, 2022.

On the airport, the governor said he had written to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to open it for commercial flights on October 21 since relevant authorities upon visit to the facility confirmed its quality and readiness.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor, said the airport was completed in 15 months with various facilities of the international standards, while his Housing counterpart, Architect Mike Okonkwo, noted that the ICC when completed would be the best in the country.