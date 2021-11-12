Anambra: INEC issues certificate of return to Soludo, deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Friday presented the Certificate of Return to Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, as winner of the Anambra state governorship election which was held on November 6 and 9.



Soludo, of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), won across 21 local government areas with a total of 112,229 votes, while his closest rivals, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 53,807 votes as well as won at Ogbaru LGA.

Also, Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress, who came in third position with 43,285 votes, failed to win any council, whereas Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party got 21,261 votes in addition to winning his home, Nnewi North council area.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra state, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, while presenting the certificate to the governor-elect and his deputy in Awka, urged Soludo to adhere strictly to democratic principles and good governance.