Anambra: INEC to distribute 81,778 PVCs to new registrants





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that total of 81,778 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been printed and would be delivered to its office in Anambra state Thursday 28th October 2021.

The commission said, “after a thorough cleaning up of the data, it was discovered that the number of multiple registrants was 62,698. Consequently, the number of valid registrants dropped to 76,104.

“During the same period, there were 5,674 requests for transfers, update of voter information and replacement of lost or damaged cards, giving a cumulative total of 81,778 PVCs.”

According to a statement on Tuesday by the National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Barrister Festus Okoye, “the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra state and his staff shall work out the most efficient means of ensuring that the voters concerned collect their PVCs in earnest.”

The statement further said, “Fortunately, the commission has the telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of all the new registrants. They will be contacted to make the collection seamless.”

On the submission of list of polling agents for the Anambra governorship election, the statement noted, “In line with the commission’s avowed commitment to deepen the use of technology in elections, a dedicated portal was designed for political parties to upload the names and other details of their polling agents for polling units and all the three levels of collation (Registration Areas/Wards, Local Government Areas and State collation).

The commission noted that this is in line with “section 45 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) requires political parties participating in elections to submit the names and addresses of their polling agents, accompanied by two passport photographs and sample signatures of each polling agent to the Commission at least 14 days before the date fixed for the election.

While

While stating that the last date for the submission of such list for the Anambra Governorship election was 21st October 2021, the commission said, “a detailed breakdown of the submissions by political parties has been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms for public information.”

The commission reassured of its determination to proceed with the conduct of the election and appealed to all the critical stakeholders and citizens in the state to cooperate with the commission for a successful exercise.