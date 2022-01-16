Anambra: IPAC tasks Soludo on abandoned projects, insecurity, education











Anambra state chairman Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Chief Uche Ugwuoji, weekend, urged the state governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to complete abandoned projects, tackle insecurity, education and unemployment.





Ugwuoji, also the state chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), who made the call in Awka shortly after being sworn in with eight others to pilot the affairs of the union, explained that addressing the sectors would help to improve the plights of the masses after voting massively for him at the November 6, 2021 poll.





On his re-election, Ugwuoji commended his colleagues, assuring that the administration was poised to unite the 18 registered political parties under IPAC so as to forge a common ground for rapid socio-economic development of Anambra state by giving advice and suggestions to the incoming government when the need arises.





“I want to use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to leadership of the 74 deregistered political parties not to undermine my office. Any person or group who dares to use the name of IPAC or properties belonging to IPAC to extort people, will surely face the wrath of law,” he warned.





Earlier, the three-man electoral committee from IPAC national office Abuja, led by Hon. Achusi Alfred Chuks, said his team comprising of Pastor Frank Agumadu, and Ms Chinyere Oge-Kalu, were happy with the conduct of the contestants during the election, and charged them to discharge their duties professionally.





Blueprint reports that the newly elected officers of IPAC in Anambra Ssate include Hon. Mathias Aninwachukwu of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Deputy Chairman; Hon. Uzochukwu Eminent of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Secretary; Hon. Ezenwamma Leonard, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Assistant Secretary; and Hon. Moses Obi, Young Progressive Party (YPP), Treasurer.





Others were Hon. Emeka Ezeife, African Action Congress (AAC), Financial Secretary; Hon. Mathias Ameke, Action Democratic Party (ADP), Publicity Secretary; John Nwakoby Oguejiofor, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),Organising Secretary; and Barr. Emma Chibuzo, All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Legal Adviser.