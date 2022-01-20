Anambra: Journalists barred, Obiano, others missing as Soludo inaugurates 80-man transition committee

The Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano and his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, were conspicuously absent as the Governor-Elect, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, inaugurated the 80-man transition committee he appointed to fast track his smooth taken over by March 17.

The inauguration was held at a government owned hotel in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area on Thursday, behind closed door as journalists not working in the state owned media houses were initially barred from accessing the venue

Addressing the committee, Prof. Soludo, commended the Chairperson, Dr Oby Ezekwesili and her members for agreeing to serve in the committee even as he urged them to freely co-opt anyone that could add value to the project.

Soludo while unveiling the committee’s terms of reference, reassured the populace that Anambra State under his watch would be more liveable, prosperous and peaceful but required selfless services from all for easy realisation of the dream.

In her acceptance speech, the Chairperson of the Transition Committee and former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, stressed that their mission was to assist the incoming administration in its quest to build a liveable and prosperous smart megacity.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Mark Okoye, reeled out what he termed the vision, mission and strategic objectives, achievements, challenges and lessons learnt from the outgoing governor Willie Obiano administration.

Meanwhile when the Anambra state commissioner for information and public enlightenment, Mr. C.Don Adinuba, was contacted on why himself and the governor were absent at the event, he only confirmed that Obiano was not at the programme, adding that himself (Adinuba) did not come because he’s not a member of the committee.