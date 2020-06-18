Anambra kicks off erosion control with energy saving-bulbs



The Anambra state chapter of Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Thursday, said it has kicked off distribution of about 27,000 units of energy saving bulbs and seedlings to 34 communities for erosion control.

The NEWMAP state project coordinator, Mr Michael Ivenso, who disclosed this while presenting some of the items to Abagana community in Njikoka local government area, said the energy-saving bulbs were important in the fight against global warming and climate change wherein ecological menace falls in.



Ivenso, represented by the Commissioner Officer of NEWMAP, Mr Emeka Achebe, posited, “Energy bulb uses significantly less power to produce the same luminous capacity compared to traditional bulbs thereby reducing greenhouse emissions which is a crucial element in the fight against global warming and climate change impact”.



On the Seedlings, the Natural Resources Specialist, Mr. Emenike Ajulufo explained that they were made up of some socio-economic trees of local species carefully chosen to help regenerate forest and green environment around erosion-prone communities in the State.

“Deep roots of these trees hold the soil to make them erosion-resistant, their branches provide cover and carbon sink for humans and the environment,” Ajulufo added.



The Traditional Ruler of Abagana, one of the benefitting communities, HRH Igwe Mbamali Okeke, commended the state government, saying the items would go a along way in stabilizing the erosion prone communities.