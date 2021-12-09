Anambra: Leadership crisis tears APC apart as stakeholders schedule parallel meetings







The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State has degenerated into scheduling of parallel meetings for the state party stakeholders at Abuja.



APC, it was learnt, had been enmeshed with internal hullabaloo after emergence of Senator Andy Uba as the party governorship candidate for the November 6 State governorship poll which was eventually won by Prof. Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).



The Minister of Employment and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, the former National Internal Auditor of the party, Chief George Moghalu and others, who kicked against Uba’s emergence, as a result, sent in congratulatory messages to Soludo immediately after the November poll although the state party structure and others loyal to Uba reserved comment insisting on approaching court.



Blueprint learnt that the two factions, Thursday, December 9, 2021, circulated parallel text messages to the party stakeholders requesting them to attend meetings at different locations at Abuja same Friday, November 10.



The State Secretary of APC, Mr Chukwuma Agufugo, in a text message urged the “the APC Anambra Caucus Meeting” to attend a Caucus meeting holding at “Sen Chris Ngige Residence, No 19 Justice Mohammed Bello Street Opp. Katsina Lodge Asokoro, Abuja at 6pm. It’s important that you attend and please accept my best regard.”



In another message, “Invitation to crucial state Caucus meeting,” the APC state Chairman, Hon. Basil Ejidike, requested for attendance of seventeen different stakeholders of the party including serving and past chairmen, gorvernor and deputy governor, lawmakers at a meeting also holding Friday by 5pm at “No. 14 Vaal Street, Maitama Abuja. In line with article 12.9 of the APC Constitution (2014 as amended).”



Incidentally, Agufugo was recently suspended by a faction of the party loyal to Uba just as the faction loyal to Ngige also suspendwed Ejidike as State Carataker chairman.



Reacting to the crisis, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, a former House of Representatives member and Director Media and Publicity of Uba campaign organisation, the number of State Caucus members who attend any of the two meetings would go a long way in determining where the leadership balance will tilt.



