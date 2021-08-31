Anambra: Makinde, Obaseki, others flag-off PDP e-registration, vow to deliver Ozigbo





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tuesday, flagged off electronic membership registration in Anambra state assuring that the party structure would work tirelessly to ensure emergence of their candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo as next governor of the state.

The Edo state governor and Chairman PDP E-Registration, Mr Godwin Obaseki, who flagged off the event in Awka, the state capital, amidst other leaders of PDP, stressed that PDP chose Anambra as the first state to launch the exercise due to the November 6 gubernatorial polls.

Obaseki, while maintaining that leadership of the party across 326 electoral wards would drive the registration among the populace, posited that with the electronic registration, it would be easier for them to identify their members, and also, very difficult for anyone to rig the forthcoming election.

Also speaking, the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, promised awards to all wards that could register up to 100 members in a month, even as he assured that the November polls would be won by PDP.

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, while recalling how PDP broke the jinx in his state and South West, urged party faithful not to be afraid as PDP stalwarts across the country were with them and would work with them for success of Ozigbo.

Contributing, the governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, enjoined Anambra voters to get ready to vote and protect their votes from the polling unit to collection centres till victory is assured because according to him, their destinies were in their hands.

The governorship candidate of the party for Anambra 2021, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, also stressed the importance of the electronic registration, and implored eligible voters in the state to equally participate on the continuous voters registration so as to qualify to vote.

Earlier, the chairperson, PDP Anambra State 2021 Governorship Campaign Council, advised party faithful to leave their past behind and forge ahead by working in unity and harmony to deliver Anambra to PDP.

