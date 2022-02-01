Anambra: Man ‘murders, sets blind brother ablaze’ over family land





Anambra state disability community has been thrown into mourning following the gruesome murder of Mr. Mmaduabuchi Nnofu, a visually impaired member of the community.

Nnofu, aged 47, who was the coordinator, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD) in Aguata local government area, and hailed from Eziagulu village in Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA, was murdered Sunday, January 30, 2022.

A statement signed by the chairman of JONAPWD in Anambra state chapter, Comrade Ugochukwu Okeke, said the deceased was allegedly killed and burnt beyond recognition by his younger brother, Mr Onyedika Nnofu, over family land.

“Our sources told us that Nnofu was at home relaxing when the suspect came in with weapons and killed him before setting him ablaze within the compound. We suspected that he was murdered over a family land which had been duly assigned to him by their late father.

“Late Mmaduabuchi, while alive, confided in us that the land in question was willed to him by their late father, who also willed another one behind his to the prime suspect. He also told us that his brother since then had tried all he could to take over the land by force for sale.

“Hence, the prime suspect approached Aguata Customary Court, which in its wisdom, urged them to settle the issue out of court. They were still waiting to settle the case out of court only for us to hear the news that the suspect allegedly walked into his compound last Sunday and gruesomely murdered him.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, was yet to confirm the story as at press time. But a source claimed that the suspect was already in police net having been contacted when irate youth attempted to lynch him.

Speaking on the case, the Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Disability Matters and Chief Executive Officer, Anambra State Disability Rights Commission, Barrister Chuks Ezewuzie, described the incident as sacrilege, saying that justice must prevail.