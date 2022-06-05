Anambra market moves against touting, racketeering, others

Onitsha main market, one of the largest commercial centres in Anambra state, has ruled out touting, racketeering, swindling and other nefarious activities among traders and customers.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the market, Chief Innocent Ezeoha, who disclosed this after officially resuming duty weekend, said the market would no longer allow anyone to ruin their image in quest of wealth or get-rich-quick-syndrome.

According to Ezeoha, governor Charles Soludo frowned at idleness, dishonesty and illegalities, which were among the reasons he had outlined programmes and actions geared towards empowering traders to be self-sufficient and employers of labour.

“The governor appointed 21 people with myself as Chairman of Onitsha main market because of his resolve to sanitise the markets; and make it viable, the largest, most peaceful and best for people from all over of the world to come for lawful businesses and transactions.

“He wouldn’t tolerate touting, racketeering and other dishonest means. With this committee, it won’t be business as usual. As I take over the mantle of leadership today, I will make sure the traders understand that the government loves and thinks about them. Our governor has outlined programmes and activities to be used in engaging us positively.

“With these programmes, people without shops will be empowered to get shops; while those with shops will keep rising. The objective is to make everyone productive and industrious because Igbo are not known for idleness, uprising or killings. The markets will no longer be porous to security challenges. Our market is now open from 7am to 6pm for the betterment of all,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

