Anambra: Media guru advocates ICT training, international exposure for journalists

A media scholar, Dr Uche Nworah, Tuesday, advocated for constant training and retraining of journalists to be conversant with use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in their reportage.

Nworah, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), also observed that journalists would gain more professional experiences and skills when exposed to local and international trainings.

The media executive made the call while receiving Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu-led State Working Committee (SWC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Anambra State Council in his office in Awka.

“The media industry has changed. We must follow the new trends. The media convergence has made it easier for journalists and journalism profession. With your Android phones or other electronic gadgets, you can script out a few paragraphs of media contents or one minute video and disseminate through your platforms.

“You will be surprised to see the readership or viewership. It will be nice you organise such training for our members. You can invite experienced practitioners among us or scholars to come and share their experiences. There are also many international opportunities for our members to exploit when they gain knowledge of ICT,” he noted.

Nworah further led NUJ to the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) Film Village, an entertainment hub established by the medium for promotion of cultures and skills acquisition on cinematography, movies industries, amongst others.

Earlier, the Chairman, NUJ, Anambra State Council, Dr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, commended the ABS boss for uplifting the state medium, providing adequate welfare for staff and others, assuring that NUJ under his leadership would keep supporting the medium to move forward.