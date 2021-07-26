Anambra ‘monarch’ sues for unity, asks community to embrace peace, love

The ‘crowned’ Traditional Ruler of Amanuke, Awka North local government area, Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo, has appealed to his subjects to remain peaceful and united in their course to develop the community.

Ezebuilo, who was recently granted bail by Justice Hyeladzira Ajiya Nganjiwa of Awka Federal High Court after eight days in police custody over alleged impersonation and others, told his subjects where they were celebrating his freedom, that he was committed to developing Amanuke.

“I am a man of peace. My charge to all Amanuke people is to remain peaceful and love one another. Don’t take laws into your hands. Peace brings progress. Love one another. This is what would give us development. We are marching forward ever and backward never,” he stated.

Speaking at the occasion, a 95-year-old man, Chief Nweke Oyemezie, and his fellow Otochalu (group of oldest men in Amanuke), assured their support to Dennis, whom they insisted was duly crowned.

Oyemezie also insisted that HRH Igwe Alphonsus Ezebuilo that was certified by the state government remained unacceptable to them, and appealed to governor Willie Obiano to quickly withdraw his certificate of recognition and transfer same to Dennis.

On his part, Pastor Hycient Okafor, while commending judiciary for granting their crowned Igwe Dennis freedom from police custody, described him as a God sent, and asked those fighting him to desist or face the wrath of God.

On their parts, women leaders, Mrs Rosaline Emeka, Mrs Gladys Enemou and 85 year old woman, Mrs Ugodia Ananwude, said their support for the crowned monarch was overwhelming because he was chosen and loved by all.

Contributing, a titled Chief from the community, Chief Daniel Obike, and the former Deputy President General of Amanuke, Mr Augustine Ejiofor, reiterated that the Community was suffering as a result of denial of Dennis certificate of recognition, and appealing to the government be quick in resolving the crisis.



