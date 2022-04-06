Anambra: Monarchs, President Generals, others dismiss petitions against Soludo’s commissioner-nominee

Fifty-four stakeholders including traditional rulers and President Generals from 10 communities in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra state have urged Governor Charles Soludo to disregard petition written against their son, Chief Chikodi Anarah.

Anarah, a former Special Adviser (SPAD) to the immediate past governor Willie Obiano, is among the 20 Commissioner nominees governor Soludo forwarded to the state assembly for screening and confirmation as since last week.

However, a faceless group in a petition through the social media asked Soludo and the state Assembly members to drop Anarah, a commissioner designee for Homeland Affairs, on grounds of alleged bad records.

The community leaders in a communique signed by Traditional Rulers of Urum, HRH Igwe B. Nweke, HRH Igwe Christopher Nnaegbuna of Ebenebe, and Igwe HRH Ezekwesili Maduagwu, equally sent their resolution to the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Uchenna Okorafor, dismmissed the petition as frivolous, unfounded and misleading, and described Anarah as a man with clean record and renowned leader in the area.

In two separate statements, Urum Development Union and Isuaniocha Development Union condemned the development where individuals resort to damaging the reputation of others through blackmail, an act they said could breed bad blood and retrogress development in all ramifications.

Also speaking, the President General of Urum, Mr Aloysius Tabansi, said the community has perfected plans to drag the person who falsely used the community’s name to court to serve as a deterant to others.

“Urum community holds Chief Chikodi Anarah in a high esteem and cannot descend to petition against him. The said petitioner from our source is not from Urum and has no link with Urum and cannot use the community’s name in such devilish job, we hereby wash our hands off the said petition, while wishing Anarah well,” he said.