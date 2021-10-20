Anambra: My administration ‘ll end segregation against non indigenes, secure lives, properties – Ozigbo

The governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Anambra State November 6 poll, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, has said his administration would end all forms of discrimination against non indigenes if elected.

Ozigbo, who disclosed this while addressing over 1000 non-indigenes of Anambra state in Awka after endorsing his aspiration to govern the state, stated that his government believed on quality, capacity and ability to deliver.

“Non indigenes are not in existence in Anambra. All living in Anambra State are the same irrespective of where they come from. Everyone will be treated equally. I look for quality, character and capacity. I need everyone to come on board with what they have to create impact. Under my tenure, no one will be discriminated against.

“We will ensure that there is security. We will guarantee security of life and properties. We will make sure everyone is comfortable and accommodated. There won’t be segregation. Everyone will be treated equal because we are equal in the eyes of God. You won’t be treated as non indigenes. I am the best candidate to accommodate you all. I am number one candidate if you’re looking for a good man. I am number one if you’ve been looking for someone with capacities and high in integrity, God fearing and good conscience.

“I have the best promise and best intention for Ndi Anambra. I will become a servant leader. I am not bragging. I know what to do to make Anambra the best. I will provide you with security and others. I am the right person. I am assuring you of quality governance, good leadership and a peaceful environment to thrive,” he noted

In their separate speeches, Alhaji Bello Maigari, representing Hausa community; Mr GodAnswer Moses of Rivers State; and Mr Ikechukwu Ezeonye of Imo state, rated Ozigbo as the best candidate among the 18 on the race, insisting that non indigenes would surely elect him.

Earlier, the former governor of Anambra State and 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of PDP, Mr Peter Obi, enjoined electorate to vote Ozigbo as according to him, he represents the crops of leaders needed to bring everlasting peace and unity in Nigeria.