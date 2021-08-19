Anambra needs grassroots polician as governor not elitist, green-horn – ADC





The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asked electorate in Anambra State to elect a grassroots politician on the November 6 gubernatorial poll.

The campaign Director General of the party, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili who stated this in a press conference, explained that it was only a person who could easily relate with the street, villagers and market people is needed.

According to Odili, election was not about big names, big parties, or about money, but about structures and the candidate’s ability to convince the electorate of his plans for the state.

“You need someone who can stand side by side a vulcanizer and an akara woman on the road and speak the language they would understand, and not concept and theories. Anambra isn’t looking for a Prof. Anambra is looking for one who has connect with the people. And that’s where Akachukwu Nwankpo (ADC gubernatorial candidate) comes in too. He’s man of the people.

“Again, it’s not about money. It’s about what you have upstairs. Can you convince the electorate about what you’re bringing on the table, your manifesto. What structures do you have on ground to reach out to the electorate to convince them that you’re the right man for the job? Not the right man for a group of cabal who want to impose you on the party members and by extension, the good people of Anambra state. So the election is not about big names.

“I’m not saying my principal doesn’t have a name. He has a name, someone who has been in politics for close to 20 years. A man who worked with former President Jonathan for six years, without blemish records, and was retained by his principal as his personal envoy,” he said.