Anambra: NLO, Berackiah coaching clinic kicks off (PICTURES)

Coaches in Anambra state are currently brainstorming in Awka as a clinic organised by the Nationwide League One (NLO) kicks off.

The workshop taking place at the conference hall of Anambra State Sports Development Commission is equally expected to have an impact on Anambra Football Super 8 tournament.

In his address, Vice Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association (AnSFA), Victor Aniekwena, said it was a good time to fish out the coaches who are eager to impact on the upcoming talents.

“The initiative will enable AnSFA to revolutionise football in the state,” he said.

Aniekwena revealed that it is a five-day empowerment programme, and will serve as a guide for the coaches to properly execute their job and career.

One of the instructors Alphonsus Dike who spoke to Sports Writers lauded the project as a veritable tool aimed at galvanising football at the grassroots.

Dike noted that the process will aid in tackling fundamental problems associated with football development in the country and beyond.

Blueprint reports that the programme is being sponsored by Aspire Foundation through Anambra State Football Club Owners Association, and Aspire Football Club, Adazi Ani.

Last year, football in Anambra, witnessed a coaching clinic held by Berackiah and Abigol, which was also intiated by Aspire FC.

Up to 23 coaches, three FIFA badged instructors and NLO officials are currently participating in the course.







