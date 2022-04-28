Anambra: NOA launches campaign to increase, promote Made-In-Nigeria goods

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Thursday, said it would launch a campaign to promote Made-In-Nigeria products with a view to create jobs and industrialise Anambra State.

The state Director of NOA, Barr. Charles Nwoji, who disclosed this in a press conference, explained that the programme which would commence on May 11, 2022 at Ukpo, Dunukofia local government area, would also increase patrons of locally-produced goods.

According to Nwoji, NOA has been engaging various stakeholders and sectors at all levels since 2016 to promote locally produced goods, and would never relent because it rekindles the Nigerian enterprenurial and patriotic spirit for wealth creation and employment creation.

“The need to patronise made in Nigeria products and services cannot be over emphasised as it is the major way to economic growth and development. The economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally made products are promoted through patronage first by its own people then through export. That is why the campaign will target audiences in agro allied industries, leather works entrepreneurs, textile producers, marketers and others.

“The core objectives of the programme are to sensitise Nigerians including Anambra people on the urgent need to patronise and use made in Nigerian products for economic development and job creation. And to educate Nigerians on the implications of preference for foreign goods on the national economy and personal health, and to encourage Nigerians producers to take pride in their own products,” he added.

He regretted that less patrons of Nigerians produced goods have made some producers to adopt sharp practices to sale their goods, because according to him, when there is increased patrons to Nigerian goods, industries would become competitive by producing high quality goods, moribond industries will be revived, boost countries foreign reserves and improve the nation’s image and spirit.

