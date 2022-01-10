Anambra: NOA seeks monarchs’ cooperation on production, consumption of Mpkuru-miri











The Director National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Anambra state, Barrister Charles Nwoji, has appealed for support of traditional rulers, presidents -general and other stakeholders in the state to fight against the production, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs, especially the crystal methamphetamine (mkpuru-miri).





Nwoji, who made the appeal at Akwaihedi, Nnewi South local government area of Anambra state during a one-day security sensitisation and re-orientation programme organised by the agency in collaboration with Akwaihedi Town Union, lamented that illicit drugs was threatening Nigerians’ existence.





According to him, mkpuru-miri requires collaborative efforts of all to be curbed because the dreaded drug is a highly addictive substance that affects the human central nervous system.





He said the agency was ready to partner any community, group or institutions to sensitise the populace on dangers of illicit drugs and steps to stopping them, even as he implored people to stop flogging or maltreating drug addicted persons as best options remain rehabilitation and putting an end to its production and distribution.





In a remark, the traditional ruler of Akwaihedi, Igwe John Obiorah Onebunne, identified unemployment as the factor responsible for increase in drugs consumption and addition in the country, but noted that his community has applied a workable measure to stop it.

