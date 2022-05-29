Anambra North: Obiano’s wife beats former husband’s aide, others, grabs APGA senatorial ticket 

Wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra state, Dr Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, Sunday, defeated her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili, to emerge the flag bearer of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra North.

Mrs Obiano, at the APGA primary held at Chuba Ikpeazu stadium, Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area, scored 152 votes while her closest rival, Odili got 120.

Other aspirants at the election included the state former Commissioner for Information, Mr Tony Nnacheta with two votes and one Mr Onwuteaka Sam Jnr who equally got two votes, out of the 276 total vote cast at the poll.

The Returning Officer for the election, Mr O. Ikenna, who declared Mrs Obiano winner having scored highest number of vote cast, commended the contestants and delegates.

Blueprint reports that Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano would be contesting the 2023 general elections with the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Stella Odua; Hon. Tony Nwoye of Young Progressives Party (YPP), and Nelson Onubuogu of All Progressive Congress (APC).





