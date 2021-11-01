Anambra: NYC scribe warns youths against political thuggery, ballox snatching

Ahead of the Anambra state governorship election, the Nigerian Youth Ambassador to the United States and Secretary-General, Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC), Dr. Raymond Edoh, has warned the Nigerian youths against electoral violence.

Also, he appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to trend with caution while discharging its duties during the exercise so that the decision of the masses is not frustrated.

Edoh in a statement issued in Abuja by his media aide, Emmanuel Daudu on Monday, pointed out that youths have essential role to play in the success of the election, urging them to abstain from political thuggery, ballot snatching, political terrorism, avoid being used as an instrument for vote buying and harassment.

He expressed the optimism and affirmed faith in the Anambra youths after a series of engagements with youth leaders in the state that the election will be peaceful.

The NYC scribe also lauded the entire Eastern youths for their patience, endurance and hope for a better Nigeria, stating that there is always joy at the end of every tunnel.

“I sincerely want to thank the Eastern youths of Nigeria. They have proven and shown their unreserved quest for a better Nigeria. But one thing is sure, we will all have a cause to celebrate at the end of the tunnel. Please, I am pleading with you all to continue keeping faith in the Nigerian Project, all is coming to be fine again, I assure us all”, he added.

Reacting to the number of police personnel deployed for the election, he said: “36,000 to be deployed in the Anambra election, this is a huge number to be engaged for an election as their presence alone will create tension which is already high”.

He, however, stressed the need to intensify surveillance patrols and interdiction operations in high-crime hot spots to deter drug and weapons dealings in the state.

“The Nigerian Police Force should implement robust and ‘right-sized deployment of operatives across the 21 LGAs to ensure adequate security provision before, during and after the election.Publicise non-classified aspects of security arrangements for the election to boost the confidence of the people to come out and vote.

“Ensure that the allowances of security personnel on election duties are adequately provided for and paid fully as and when due. Develop a robust strategy for rapid deployment of the military to flashpoints of violence, to be activated only when and where there are serious security breaches that overwhelm the capacity of the police,” he said.

He urged for collaboration between the police force and INEC to diligently prosecute all those arrested if any, for violating the provisions of the Electoral Act, including vote-buying, as it would help discourage electoral malpractice.

