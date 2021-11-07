Anambra: NYCN commends Corp members, security agencies for peaceful election

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has commended the National Youth Service Corp members that served as adhoc electoral officials and security agencies in the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 for the role they have played in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.



Vice President of the organisation, Amb. Comrade Akoshile Mukhtar, who gave this commendation Sunday in Abuja, while speaking on the peaceful conduct of the election, said the Corp members have proven that the youths can take charge of any national responsibility assigned to them at the state and national levels.

He said the commitment and dedication of the Corp members to the election is an indication that the Nigerian Youth are not just ready to partner with the government to ensure the sustainability of Nigerian Democracy, but also are willing to make sacrifices to drive positive changes.

According to him, on the spot information has it that the election was conducted in a free and fair manner, while Corp members deployed for the election showed the highest level of professionalism and moral uprightness.

“No NYSC member was fingered for any malpractice or unethical behavior. OI behalf of the NYCN, l appreciate the Corp members and refer to them as a true ambassador of the Nigerian Youth.

“Furthermore, NYCN also commend our gallant men and women of the Nigeria Police Force for protecting Nigerians, especially the Corp members during the electioneering process,” he said.

Mukhtar assures the NYSC members, the security operatives and the Nigeria government of the council’s support and collaboration to ensure the achievement of socio-economic and political development for Nigeria.