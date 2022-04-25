Anambra NYSC charges host communities on healthy environment

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Monday, embarked on environmental sanitation across Anambra state, appealing to host communities to support the exercise.

The new state coordinator, NYSC, Mrs. Blessing Iruma, who led the exercise with other key staff and corps members at Awka, the state capital, described clean environment as a sure way to living a healthy and longer life.

Iruma said the exercise was part of the NYSC National Environmental Sanitation flag off, a mandate from the director general of the scheme for all to make sacrifices in their respective host communities nationwide.

She further stated that the exercise went on across other parts of the state and encouraged the host communities to support the scheme to enable the activities to be carried out effectively.

“We are also using the sanitation exercise to encourage our host communities to embrace good hygienic conditions at home. It is not just about what they eat but majorly on their immediate environments and communities. Cleanliness also helps to prevent mosquitoes, flies, rodents and other pests that spread deadly viruses in the environment,” she added.

