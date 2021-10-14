Anambra: Obiano presents 2022 budget Of N141.9bn amidst insecurity, political instability

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, Thursday, presented a budget estimate of N141. 9 billion for the 2022 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The budget, Blueprint reports is a bit less compared to the 2021 appropriation which was hinged at 143.65 billion.

The governor explained that the draft estimate was based on realistic projections on all sources of revenue, and recurrent expenditure of N60.9 billion naira at 43% and N81billion capital expenditure valued at 67%.

According to him, the budget which would help sustain his performance over the last seven years, estimated road, works and infrastructure at N23billion, agricultural sectors ( N3billion), while education would consume 3.2billion.

Other sectors and their provisions in the budget were Environment, N3.4 billion; Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, N2.0billion; Health (N5.8 billion); Small and Medium enterprises (N1 billion; water resources and public utilities (N2.1 billion); and Community Social Development (N1.4 billion).

The Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, who presided over the proceedings, assured that the budget would be given accelerated hearing and passage.

The governor presented the budget amidst insecurity and political instability that have plagued the state in recent times.