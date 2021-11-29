Anambra: Obiano, Soludo mourn as Cosmos Maduka’s wife dies

The Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Monday, expressed shock over the death of Mrs Charity Maduka, the wife of Dr Cosmas Maduka of Coscharis Group.

Obiano, in a condolence message signed by the state commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C. Don. Adinuba, described the deceased who died on November 27, as a worthy ambassador of the womenfolk everywhere.

“Mrs Maduka was not just the wife of the chairman of one of Nigeria’s most successful businesses but the co-founder of the Coscharis conglomerate. Coscharis is a neologism derived from the names, Cosmas and Charity. The couple married at an early age in their Nnewi hometown with practically no financial resources and with limited formal education.

“But with hard work, vision, commitment and integrity turned their humble buying and selling business into a billion dollar conglomerate within a short period, with interests in automobile distribution, vehicle assembly, sale of fast moving automobile accessories, farming and so on. Governor Obiano has already called on Dr Maduka to commiserate with him on the death of his wife who was, indeed, his soul mate, pledging special prayers by him and his family for the repose of Mrs Maduka’s soul.

“Chief Obiano has, in addition, condoled with the chairman of the Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North Local Government, Prince Chukwudi Orizu, as well as the traditional ruler of Nnewi, Igwe Kenneth Orizu, over Mrs Maduka’s death. There are at least four important lessons enterpreneurs need to learn from Mr and Mrs Maduka, apart from their integrity, hard work and perseverance. They are frugality, unity between them, trust and intense spirituality,” the statement added.

According to the statement, the state governor-elect, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has also expressed condolences to the Maduka family, describing late Mrs Charity Maduka as “an eloquent testimony to the old saying that there is always a woman behind every successful man. She was an equal partner in progress in the strictest sense of the expression. There is so much to learn from her.”

