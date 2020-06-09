Anambra: Obiano, wife reward Police operatives with N2m, bags of rice for foiling Bank Robbery



Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, Tuesday, rewarded eight police officers with the total sum of N2m for foiling an armed robbery attack at the popular Regina Caeli Junction, Awka.



The officers including three Inspectors, four sergeants and one constable attached to department of operations and MOPOL 29 PMF Awka, equally received four bags of 50kg rice from the governor’s wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

The officers had arrested a suspected lone bandit, Mr Chukwuemeka Afor, while attempting to rob one Chekwube Okeakpu a bag containing N3,500,00 he withdrew from a nearby commercial bank.



The governor and his wife, who handed over the gifts to the Police Commissioner, CP John Abang, expressed happiness over the brevity and professionalism displayed by the officers, maintaining that the gifts would not only boost their morale but also spur others to emulate them.

CP Abang, while commending the governor and his wife for the rewards, assured that the Command under his watch would never allow criminals a breathing space while enhancing the state safety and security of lives and properties.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Muhammed, earlier reported that the suspected armed robber was arrested with an automatic Pump action rifle with which he fired indiscriminately and injured four persons while carrying out the operation.



“Four persons were hit with stray pellets discharged by the suspect but not life threatening. They were rushed to the Police hospital Awka including the suspect who was beaten to stupor by the mob and presently responding to treatment. The case is under investigation after which suspect(s) would be brought to book,” he had reported in a release.