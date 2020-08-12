Anambra: One dead, 10 injured in auto crashes





A hit and run driver, Wednesday, killed a female pedestrian at Okpoko junction, Onitsha, Anambra state.

An eyewitness, Mr Uche Igbeke, told Blueprint that the victim, whose identity had not been established as at time of filing this report, was knocked down by a vehicle at a high speed while crossing to the other side of the road.



Confirming the report, Mr Paschal Anigbo, Sector Education Officer, Anambra State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said the incident occurred at 8am as a result of over speeding.

Anigbo, who was speaking for the Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, added, “The victim was rushed in a tricycle to Toronto Hospital Onitsha by her parents, before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka unit command. On arriving, the hospital, the team gathered that doctors had confirmed her death. The corpse was deposited at the morgue, in the same hospital.”



He further disclosed that 10 persons got injured in another auto crash involving a Toyota hiace with enlistment number CAL15XJ and an Actros Tanker with registration number FGG176YU that occurred at 8.20am.



According to him, “The accident occurred near KM Filling Station, along Ihiala-Onitsha expressway. A total of 15 people (6 male adults and 9 female adults ) were involved. Ten sustained varying degrees of injuries. No death recorded. The injured were rushed to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Ihiala, by the FRSC rescue team from Ihiala unit command.



“The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, Kumapayi has warned road users against crossing the expressways. Pedestrians must endeavour to always use pedestrian bridges, to avoid being knocked over by vehicles plying the expressway. He also warns drivers against speeding. Drivers should always drive with common sense speed limits so that they can easily control their vehicles, in the event of any emergency.”