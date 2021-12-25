Anambra: One dead, 6 injured on Christmas eve fatal crash

At least one person died on Christmas Eve following a fatal accident that occured along Enugu-Onistha expressway by Umuokpu, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state.

Blueprint learnt that the deceased was the driver of the vehicle and probably the father and husband of the 11 occupants of the vehicle.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Emmanuel Nwatarali, it was a lone crash involving 12 people in a blue Passat Volkswagen Wagon with registration number BEN658TP.

“It happened at about 4am. The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to fatigue. The driver of the vehicle slept off while driving and crashed,” he stated.

The Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Anambra State command, Ms Margaret Onabe, who confirmed the report said, “12 people comprising (2 male adults, 1 female adult, 4 male Children, 5 female children) were involved in the crash.”

Onabe further disclosed that the injured were one female adult, four male children and one female child, while the deceased was a male adult, adding that the injured victims had been rushed to Princeton Hospital Awka just as the dead was deposited in morgue.

“The FRSC rescue team on ground managed traffic and ensured that obstruction caused by the crash was cleared. The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi has sympathized with the family of the dead victim and wished the injured victims quick recovery.

“He urged motorists to always observe the regulatory rest periods when travelling in order to avoid fatigue. He also urged drivers to always obey traffic rules and regulations,” she added.