Anambra: Over 400 traders protest, issue Obiano one week ultimatum to conduct elections

Over 400 traders from Ogbogwu Bridge-Head, Onitsha, Anambra State, Tuesday, gave governor Willie Obiano one week ultimatum to conduct elections for the market union.

The protesting traders, who took to some streets of Onistha and Awka to register their grievances over continuous use of caretaker committee to run their affairs, assured Obiano that they would support whoever emerges winner of the election to pilot their affairs.

Leader of the protesters, Mr Leo Ezevuo, while presenting the group position to the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Ike Samuel Chinedu, recalled that the poll had been scheduled about six times on 2020, 2021 and February 2022 but were all cancelled for no just course.

“The atmosphere at Onitsha is very intense. But we have been calming our members to remain law abiding. Traders at Ogbogwu are very peaceful. All we want is a peaceful election.

“We will support whoever emerges at the end of day. For the past five years our elections have been constantly rescheduled. We are pleading for our governor to intervene now to save us. We don’t want caretaker again,” Ezevuo stated.

Addressing the protesters, the Permanent Secretary, Anambra State Ministry of Trade and Commerce, Mr Ike Samuel Chinedu, urged the traders to remain law abiding, assuring that their grievances would be carefully looked into and reacted upon after being presented to the Commissioner for the ministry, Chief Uche Okafor.