Anambra: Ozigbo tours LGs, vows to usher in technological growth, industrialisation

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Anambra state November 6 poll, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Tuesday, embarked on official campaign across 21 local government areas, with a promise to revamp the state economy.

Ozigbo, whose campaign council visited Orumba North, Orumba South and Aguata LGAs to canvass for votes, said his administration if elected, would be people driven.

“We have come to inform you that the journey to Agu Awka has started. We are we prepared. We have the best characters and personalities with capacities to reposition Anambra state. We also have best contents. PDP is most organised party compared to others. It was only the political party that organised a free and fair governorship primary.

“We have better promises, and better credibility. Our administration will give power to the people. We will work with youth and women. Anambra men won’t be forgotten. We won’t disappoint you. We have outlined plans to bring good governance to this state.

“We shall fix our hospital, security, road and other infrastructure. We have names to protect. We shall set a legacy. I need your votes to make Anambra an industrious state. I need your votes to revive our economy and technology,” he added.

In their sperate contributions, some leaders of PDP in the zone including Chief Okey Ezeibe, Mrs Rose Nwankwo, and a former House of Assembly member, Hon. Romanus Obi, assured PDP victory on the forthcoming election, because according to them, he has best plans for Anambra state.

Earlier, the former governor of Anambra state and 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of PDP, Mr Peter Obi, assured the state of massive infrastructural development and economic boost if Ozigbo takes over, because he has the capacity.

