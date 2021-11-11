Anambra: Ozigbo, Ubah, Ngige, others congratulate governor-elect

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Anambra state poll, Mr Valentine Ozigbo and his counterparts in Young Progressive Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, have conceded defeat and congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) State Returning Officer for the election and Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof Florence Obi, Wednesday, declared Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) as winner of the election having polled 112,229 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ozigbo of the PDP who garnered 53,807 votes.

In a statement, Ozigbo who said he had congratulated the governor-elect via phone call, wished him a successful tenure, while also assuring that he would remain in PDP to help rebuild the party and hold the incoming government accountable as opposition.

He, however, identified some loopholes at the election to include late arrival of voting materials, late commencement of voting, poorly trained INEC officials, insufficient deploying of security, corruption, intimidation, voting buying, malfunctioned machines and denominational politics, and called for a stronger institutions.

On his part, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party (YPP), who came forth with a total of 21,261 votes, said he had forged ahead with his legislative duties even though the election outcome was not as expected.

He added that he would continue to do his best to Anambra people as a statesman and philanthropist.

On his part, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who is the state leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose candidate– Andy Uba came third in the poll with 43,285 votes, described it as “victory well deserved.”

Ngige, in a goodwill message signed by his media officer Mr Fred Chukwuelobe, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for not inferring with the election; the INEC and the security on their various efforts to ensure the poll went successfully.

Also reacting, the Anambra Civil Society Network (ACSONET), a platform for Citizens and Non State Actors, in a statement by its Chairman, Prince Chris Azor, described it as a reflection of people’s will, and enjoined the Governor-elect to uphold the tenets of good governance, open government commitments, and to build partnerships for inclusive and participatory administration.

Similarly, Coalition of Anambra Youths, comprising over 35 youths Organisations, in a statement by their Chairman, Mr Uchechukwu Ekpere Paul, equally hailed Soludo, adding that they would continue to work together with him for a greater Anambra and Igbo nation.

The governor-elect, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo had in a statement earlier, extended hands of fellowship to other contestants, and pledged to govern the State as a Chief Servant with an assurance to seek advice and guidance of the populace although.

“This victory is your victory. My role will be that of your chief servant, and I will work every minute of the day with you to make you profoundly proud. I will need the guidance, advice and contribution of everyone to succeed. Our state is one of infinite possibilities.

“To my fellow candidates in the election, I wish to congratulate you for the gallant contest. Our people have spoken overwhelmingly, and surely that loud voice is the voice of God. The ultimate winner is Anambra people: we are all winners. I hereby extend my hand of fellowship to all of you. I need all of you to succeed. Politics aside, we are all brothers. Let’s come together for the “Project Anambra,” he stated.