Anambra PDP: 30 NASS, State Assembly candidates get certificates of return 





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented Certificates of Return to 30 Candidates who won its primaries the National Assembly and the State House of Assembly.

Speaking after receiving the Return Certificates, Senator Chris Uba who expressed gratitude to God and the people of Anambra, reiterated commitment towards ensuring victory for the PDP at all levels during the 2023 general elections.

He said: “It has been a long journey but God has helped us to get to this place and we are promising Anambra people that we are ready for the election and we are going to succeed. We have the capacity and everything to run and win this election.

“PDP has no problem. We are one united family. The Labour you are talking about is our brother. Obi is our brother. He is even going to support us because he knows our capacity and we are ready to succeed.”

While responding on the existing relationship between Governor Charles Soludo who was voted into power on the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Uba said: “Our Governor is very close to us. He is the Governor of our State. He is our father. We respect him. We are all his children.

On her part, Senator Stella Oduah applauded the delegates for voting en-masse during the primaries, saying that the PDP Candidates are adequately equipped with “strategies and of course put it down and be able to combat the other political parties”.

According to her: “About six of us are sitting members in the National Assembly and about six as well for state assembly. The rest are new people but with wonderful antecedents. For those who are already sitting, if you take Hon Lynda Ikpeazu who is representing Onitsha North and South, you have to visit to see the remarkable work that is going and would continue going on,” she noted.

While responding to question on the emergence of the former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of Labour Party, she said: “We are not jittery that the Labour Party is coming into Anambra. It is not the first time new parties are coming into Anambra.

