Anambra: PDP hails Appeal Court judgment confirming Ozigbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it received with delight, the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which affirmed its candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, for the November 6, 2021, Anambra state governorship election.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Friday thanked the judiciary for restoring peace and unity in the PDP as well as strengthening the confidence of the people in the PDP ahead of the election.

The party noted that “with the judgement, the time has come for all members, critical stakeholders and teeming supporters of our party to come together as a family to work in the interest of our party and our candidate, Ozigbo, knowing that the people of Anambra state are waiting for the PDP to restore the loses of the past years under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Continuing, the statement read ” the PDP thanks all stakeholders of our party for their resilience in keeping our ranks closed despite the challenges while enjoining all members to put the past behind and work in the renewed hope that awaits us on November 6″.