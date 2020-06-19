Anambra: Police arrest two for raping, filming teenager

Anambra state Police command, Friday, announced that they have arrested a-30-year-old man, Mr Sunday Akanigbo, for allegedly admitting to having raped a teenager at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA.

Akanigbo was arrested along with one Mr Ikemefuna Muoma, aged 28, who had allegedly filmed the dastardly act as it was perpetrated on the 12 year old girl sometime in April, 2020.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Muhammed, who disclosed this in a release, claimed that the suspects had voluntarily owned the offence in a statement.

“On the 18/6/2020 at about 1:45pm, Police operatives attached to Ozubulu Division arrested one Sunday Akanigbo ‘m’ aged 30 years of Amakwa Ozubulu in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State. Suspect had in the month of April this year allegedly defiled a twelve years old girl while his accomplice one Ikemefuna Muoma ‘m’ aged 28 years of the same address also filmed the dastardly act.

“Meanwhile, suspects have voluntarily confessed to the offences and the video clip was recovered in their possession as exhibit. Scene was visited by police detectives and the victim taken to the hospital for a medical examination. The Commissioner of Police, John B.Abang, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which suspects would be charged to court for prosecution please,” he revealed